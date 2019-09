A celebrity fashion designer in Beverly Hills on Thursday alleged he was viciously attacked at his own charity show, which 400 people attended earlier this month during the shooting of the reality TV program “Gown and Out.”

Pol’ Atteu spoke out with his attorney at a news conference, where he alleged the Sept. 13 attack was a hate crime and that he suffered serious injuries.

