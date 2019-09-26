× Billionaire Agriculture Titans Donate Record $750 Million to Cal Tech for Climate Change Research

Billionaire California agriculture titans Stewart and Lynda Resnick have donated $750 million to Cal Tech for climate change research in what officials say is the second-largest gift to a U.S. academic institution.

The gift, announced Thursday, comes amid growing alarm over climate change and Trump administration policies that many say are making the problem worse.

Cal Tech said the donation would be used to study solar science, climate science, energy, biofuels, decomposable plastics, water and environmental resources, and ecology and biosphere engineering. The school plans to build a “sustainability research institute” named for the family. It is the largest donation the institution has received.

“The Resnick Sustainability Institute will now be able to mount efforts at scale, letting researchers across campus follow their imaginations and translate fundamental discovery into technologies that dramatically advance solutions to society’s most pressing problems,” Cal Tech said in a statement.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.