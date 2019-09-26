Camarillo Man Arrested on Suspicion of Beating and Carjacking His Ex-Girlfriend

A Camarillo man was arrested on suspicion of carjacking and beating his ex-girlfriend, sending her to the hospital earlier this month, authorities said Thursday.

Anthony Michael Garcia, 32, allegedly battered the victim while she was trying to visit a friend in Thousand Oaks, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office. Thousand Oaks police responded to a local hospital where she was being treated on Sept. 9 around 10:15 p.m.

Authorities have not released details about her injuries.

On Sept. 16, detectives found and recovered her vehicle in the Los Angeles area, authorities said. No one was inside the vehicle and investigators continued searching for Garcia.

A warrant was later issued for Garcia’s arrest and investigators linked him to a home in Camarillo, according to authorities. Garcia was found inside the home when officers and patrol K-9 units later responded.

He was taken into custody without incident and booked into Ventura County’s Pre-Trial Detention Facility on suspicion of carjacking, assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury and domestic violence.

Garcia also has other outstanding warrants — including at least one out of L.A. County — and his bail was set at $65,000, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 27.