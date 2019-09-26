Ex-Mexican Prosecutor in San Diego Known as ‘Diablo’ Gets 20 Years in Prison for U.S. Drug Trafficking

A former state attorney general from Mexico who lived off and on in San Diego has been sentenced to 20 years in prison in a U.S. drug-trafficking case.

Edgar Veytia received the sentence on Thursday in federal court in Brooklyn.

The 49-year-old Veytia was once chief law enforcement officer in the Pacific coast state of Nayarit in Mexico.

Authorities said he was bought off by a violent drug cartel while it smuggled cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine into the U.S. from 2013 until his arrest in 2017.

Veytia told the sentencing judge on Thurday that he made a mistake by taking bribes in exchange for using wiretaps and other law enforcement tools to protect the drug cartel.

The dual U.S.-Mexico citizen lived less than 15 miles from the border in the city of Chula Vista and went by the nicknames “Diablo” and “Lic Veytia,” according to the San Diego Union Tribune.

He was detained at the border on March 27, 2017 on a grand jury indictment.

