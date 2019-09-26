× Family of Man Fatally Shot by Off-Duty LAPD Officer at Corona Costco to Speak Out After No Charges Filed

The family of a man who was fatally shot by an off-duty LAPD officer at a Corona Costco earlier this year are expected to speak out a day after officials announced that the officer will not face any charges.

On Wednesday, a grand jury declined to bring charges against Officer Salvador Sanchez after a monthslong investigation by the Corona Police Department and the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office.

Sanchcez was off duty with his family and was shopping at the Costco on June 14 when he was hit from behind by Kenneth French, 32, who was at the store with his parents Russell and Paola French, authorities said.

No words were exchanged before the incident, but multiple things appeared to have been shouted between the two men after the hit.

The officer was holding his baby at the time, and his attorney said his client believed his life and his son’s life was in danger when he discharged his weapon.

French’s parents said they tried to intervene and told the officer their son had an intellectual disability.

Sanchez fired 10 shots, hitting Kenneth French 10 times. Paola was hit in the stomach, while her husband was struck in the back. Both were hospitalized in critical condition.

The DA’s office also released surveillance video from inside the store that had been previously blocked from public view by a judge.