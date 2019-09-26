× First Rain of the Season Falls in L.A. — and More Wet Weather Is in the Forecast

Dust off your windshield wipers, L.A. The first rain of the season dripped from the skies Thursday morning, sprinkling morning commuters.

Extreme fire warnings across California have officially expired, thanks to a slight chance of light rain through Saturday, with low clouds and much cooler temperatures than in the last few days, said Tom Fisher, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

But don’t pull out your rain boots just yet. At most, there will be only a light drizzle, Fisher said. In the eastern parts of Los Angeles County, there is a slight chance for stronger showers associated with a separate weather system in Arizona.

“We’re keeping an eye on it,” he said.

