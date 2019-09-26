× Investigation Underway After Woman Found Dead in Rancho Palos Verdes

Homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was found dead in Rancho Palos Verdes, officials said Thursday.

The incident was reported about 4:10 p.m. along the 27800 block of Palmeras Place, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances of the death have not been released and the investigation is ongoing.

Aerial video showed investigators convening outside a two-story home on the street.

The woman has not been identified.

No further details were immediately available.