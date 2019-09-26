Investigators Seek to Question Man Whose Girlfriend Was Found Dead in Acton

Detectives are searching for a man they want to question after his girlfriend was found dead on the side of a road in Acton last weekend, officials said Thursday.

Investigators are unsure how 43-year-old Lilia Garcia turned up dead near the intersection of Soledad Canyon and Crown Valley roads around 2 a.m. last Saturday, Sept. 14, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Garcia had sustained traumatic injury, but it’s unclear how, deputies said.

Officials initially thought her death could have been the result of a hit-and-run, but California Highway Patrol investigators determined that may not be the case.

Detectives aren’t sure whether Garcia’s death was the result of a crime. But they believe her boyfriend, 32-year-old Fabian Agustin Santiago, may have information about what happened to her.

Deputies describe Santiago as a Latino man with black hair and brown eyes, measuring about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing around 140 pounds. They didn’t say where he lives, or identify areas he’s known to frequent.

Anyone with information about Garcia’s death or Santiago’s whereabouts can contact the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips may be submitted via 800-222-8477 or www.lacrimestoppers.org.