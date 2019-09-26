× L.A. County Supervisors Move to Freeze Sheriff’s Department Funding to Rein in Excessive Spending

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and senior county officials appear close to taking the extraordinary step of freezing portions of the Sheriff’s Department budget in an effort to rein in excessive spending.

The board is expected to vote next week on requiring Sheriff Alex Villanueva to agree to a spending “mitigation plan” aimed at reducing the department’s $63-million deficit, according to the proposal posted online Wednesday night.

The effort, led by Supervisors Sheila Kuehl and Hilda Solis, demands that the department consent to a “payment plan” to repay the county for its excess spending — and to agree to establish controls to prevent future deficits.

It also expects the department to do so without reducing the numbers of uniformed deputies assigned to public safety in the county’s unincorporated areas and in dozens of region cities that pay for policing services.

