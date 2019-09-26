LAPD Seeking Additional Victims in Child Sex Abuse Case Involving South L.A. Cheer Coach

Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department working a case involving a volunteer cheer coach in Athens Park accused of child sex crimes are now searching for additional victims.

Michael Edmond, 55, was coaching the girls in the South Los Angeles area between June 1 and Sept. 1 when authorities say he began sexually abusing them.

The Los Angeles Police Department Juvenile Division/Sexually Exploited Child Unit took over an investigation into Edmund on Sept. 19.

An investigation revealed multiple juvenile victims, ranging from 9 to 12 years old, who said they had been sexually abused by Edmond, police said.

Edmond was arrested on Sept. 21 on suspicion of continuous sexual abuse of a minor.

On Sept. 24, investigators presented the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, requesting multiple charges including seven counts of forcible lewd acts upon a child under the age of 14, one count of lewd act upon a child under the age of 14, and a special allegation for multiple victims involved.

Edmond’s bail was set at $8,800,000. If convicted as charged, he faces a possible maximum sentence of life in state prison.

Detectives are now asking anyone who may be a victim, or has additional information regarding Edmond to contact the LAPD Sexual Exploited Child Unit at 213-486-0580.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact L.A. Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or online at lacrimestoppers.org.