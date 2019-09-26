LAX-Bound Flight Forced to Land in Kansas City Due to Unruly Passenger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An irate passenger caused an LAX-bound Alaska Airlines flight to be diverted to Kansas City on Thursday.

A man wearing New York Jets gear is seen on video making a scene on the flight, which left from New York, confronting the crew because he had to wait in line to use the coach bathroom while the bathroom in first class was empty.

Eventually, the plane was diverted to Kansas City, where police took the man into custody. Video footage from inside the plane shows other passengers applauding as the man was escorted off the plane.

The incident caused the flight to arrive about five hours late in Los Angeles.