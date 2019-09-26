Maggie Q’s New Activewear & Swimwear Line ‘Qeep Up’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Actress and Environmentalist activist Maggie Q joined us live to tell us all about her new sustainable activewear and swimwear line Qeep Up. Maggie Q created QEEP UP to share her passion for the planet and empower all people to become a NATION of everyday eco-warriors. QEEP UP is not just a clothing brand. It’s a movement, a calling, and an action we are taking for this remarkable planet we call home. For more information, click HERE or follow them on social media.