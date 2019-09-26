Actress and Environmentalist activist Maggie Q joined us live to tell us all about her new sustainable activewear and swimwear line Qeep Up. Maggie Q created QEEP UP to share her passion for the planet and empower all people to become a NATION of everyday eco-warriors. QEEP UP is not just a clothing brand. It’s a movement, a calling, and an action we are taking for this remarkable planet we call home. For more information, click HERE or follow them on social media.
Maggie Q’s New Activewear & Swimwear Line ‘Qeep Up’
-
Alo Yoga Co-Founder & CEO Danny Harris on How Alo Yoga is Sharing Yoga and Meditation With Kids Through ‘Alo Gives’
-
Music Legend Rod Stewart Reveals Battle With Prostate Cancer
-
Climate Activists Demand Urgent Action as Demonstrations Sweep the World, Including in L.A.
-
Apple, Google Continue Inclusive Push With Latest Emojis
-
Obama Announces New Effort in Fight Against Gerrymandering
-
-
New Michael Moore-Backed Documentary Takes Critical Look at Alternative Energy
-
Police Search for Person Who Met Up With Mackenzie Lueck at Utah Park Before She Vanished
-
Norwegian Cruise Line Set to Ditch Single-Use Plastic Bottles by 2020
-
More Than 1,000 Pack Funeral for El Paso Massacre Victim
-
Mattel Introduces Line of Gender-Neutral Dolls
-
-
A New Injectable Treatment for Frown Lines With Dr. Sarmela Sunder
-
Demonstrators Take to the Streets in Hollywood, Joining Mass Protests Demanding Resignation of Puerto Rico’s Governor
-
Hurricane Dorian Grazes Carolinas, Bringing Tornadoes and Fierce Winds and Rain