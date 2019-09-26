Grammy, ACM- and CMA-award-winning singer-songwriter Miranda Lambert has announced her 2020 “Wildcard” tour, kicking off in January in support of her upcoming album of the same name. She’s coming through Southern California in February. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a-m at ticketmaster.com. Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News on Friday, September 27 for your chance to win two tickets to see Miranda Lambert’s “Wildcard” tour live in concert on February 20th, 2020 at the Honda Center in Anaheim. Miranda will be joined on stage by special guests Cody Johnson, and LANCO. A great opportunity to see one of country music’s hottest stars. Good luck!

Already have the code word? You can enter below.

The “Short Code” to enter below is 515151

