Mother Gets 2 Years in Prison for Abandoning Newborn Baby in Whittier Parking Lot

A mother who admitted to abandoning her newborn baby in a Whittier parking lot last year was sentenced to two years in prison Thursday, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Dolores Adriana Cruz, who has been described by authorities as a 42-year-old transient, pleaded no contest to one felony count of child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death.

The infant was found naked on the pavement by a good Samaritan who heard the baby crying near the 11600 block of Washington Boulevard on Dec. 22, 2018.

Authorities said the baby was taken to a hospital in unknown condition. It’s remains unclear if the child suffered any injuries.

Police found Cruz nearby and she was initially arrested on suspicion of child endangerment, according to authorities.