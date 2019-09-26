× NBA Player Allen Crabbe Charged With Misdemeanor DUI in West Hollywood: DA’s Office

An NBA player is expected to be arraigned on DUI-related charges on Thursday after being pulled over in West Hollywood during the summer, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

Allen Crabbe, 27, was charged with misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and driving with a .08% blood alcohol content or higher earlier this month, according to a news release from the DA’s office.

Crabbe, a guard and forward for the Atlanta Hawks, was allegedly driving under the influence in West Hollywood on June 26. A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy pulled over his vehicle and arrested him, the release stated.

The L.A. native faces up to six months in county jail if convicted on the charges.