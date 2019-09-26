× Officers Shoot, Kill Burglary Suspect Who Was Ramming Cars at La Habra Auto Dealership: Police

Officers shot and killed a burglary suspect early Thursday morning after he rammed several cars at an auto dealership before crashing out of a sliding door, La Habra Police Department said.

After receiving reports of a burglary and vehicle stripping, officers responded to a car dealership in the area of La Habra Boulevard and Bedford Street at about 2:40 a.m., authorities said.

When they arrived, they found that the business’ fence had been pushed open.

Inside, they found a male driver in a running black SUV and ordered him to get out, La Habra police Sgt. Jose Rocha said.

“The individual refused to comply, and began throwing gang signs and telling officers he was armed with a firearm,” Rocha said.

That’s when officers used “less-lethal ammunitions” to get the person out, but he refused, according to police.

“The individual then began ramming cars inside the auto dealership… then rammed his vehicle through a rollup vehicle door and eventually exited through the other side,” Rocha said. “As he exited the other side, there were officers on that side and an officer-involved shooting occurred.”

The driver was pronounced dead inside the vehicle, authorities said. The person was not identified, and it’s unclear how many times he was shot.

Video from the scene shows a black SUV covered with a tarp and stopped near a badly-damaged small white car with metallic fencing laying on top of it.

The reports of burglary and vehicle tampering are under investigation, police said.

Authorities said no officers were injured in the incident.

No further details were immediately available.

