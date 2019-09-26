× Parents Arrested Following Death of Palmdale 4-Year-Old Noah Cuatro: Source

Months after a homicide investigation began, the parents of a 4-year-old Palmdale boy who died under suspicious circumstances have been arrested, a law enforcement official familiar with the matter said Thursday.

Noah Cuatro’s parents initially told law enforcement the boy drowned at a Palmdale community pool on July 5 but authorities later said signs of trauma inconsistent with drowning were found on his body.

He was pronounced dead the following day at a children’s hospital in the Los Angeles area.

Noah’s great-grandmother Eva Hernandez is expected to appear at a news conference alongside her lawyers at 3:30 p.m. to address the arrests. She has said in the past Noah was in her custody when he was placed back into his parents’ care last year following several stints in foster care.

A report released by the Los Angeles County Office of Child Protection on Aug. 30 found social workers acted appropriately in leaving him at his parents’ home, according to the Los Angeles Times.

But the boy’s great-grandmother has said the boy begged not to be returned to their care after spending more than two years living with her.

According to Hernandez, Noah was taken from his mother at birth and placed in and out of foster care until she took custody of him when he was 3 months old. But his parents regained custody when he was 9 months old until he was removed from their care again about a year later.

Hernandez said he was removed from their custody due to neglect and malnutrition.

Noah went back into foster care until Hernandez took him back into her custody for more than two years, Hernandez said. But he was placed back in the care of his parents last November.

“I told the social workers, ‘Please, he doesn’t want to leave. He wants to stay here. He begged me,’” she said. “He would hold on to me and say, ‘Don’t send me back, grandma.’”

DCFS told the Times in late July it had recently changed policy on so-called removal orders by having social workers report when a court order hasn’t been executed to the agency’s director, rather than just notifying a supervisor. In 2018, the agency received removal orders for 8,900 children.