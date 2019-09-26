‘They’re Almost a Spy’: Trump Slams Whistleblower and WH Aides Who Helped Intelligence Officer

“I want to know who’s the person, who’s the person who gave the whistleblower the information? Because that’s close to a spy,” President Trump said at the breakfast. In this photo, Trump is seen speaking during a press conference on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly on September 25, 2019 in New York City. (Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

President Trump expressed disgust Thursday morning with the explosive whistleblower complaint, slamming the intelligence officer and the White House aides who helped him or her as “almost a spy” and suggested it was treason.

Speaking at a private event in New York, Trump described reporters as “scum” and raged at the Democrats’ new impeachment proceedings, which were spurred by the whistleblower’s complaint alleging that Trump tried to strong-arm Ukraine’s leader to interfere in the 2020 election.

The still-unidentified whistleblower acknowledged that he did not listen to Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, but cited information from more than half a dozen U.S. officials over the past four months as part of “official interagency business.”

“Basically, that person never saw the report, never saw the call, he never saw the call — heard something and decided that he or she, or whoever the hell they saw — they’re almost a spy,” Trump said.

