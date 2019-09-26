‘This Is a Cover Up’: Nancy Pelosi Says Whistleblower’s Complaint Shows Trump Undermined National Security

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a weekly news conference on Capitol Hill on Sep. 26, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Credit: Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says an intelligence community whistleblower’s complaint shows President Donald Trump has undermined national security and tried to cover it up.

Pelosi told reporters Thursday at her weekly press conference that allegations Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate Trump’s political rival Joe Biden show he “betrayed his oath of office, our national security and the integrity” of U.S. elections.

She added: “This is a cover up.”

Pelosi spoke just after the release of a whistleblower complaint at the center of Congress’ impeachment inquiry. The complaint alleges Trump abused the power of his office to “solicit interference from a foreign country” in next year’s U.S. election. The complaint says the White House then tried to “lock down” the information to cover it up.

Trump has denied doing anything wrong.

