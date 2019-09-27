17-Year-Old Boy Falls 200 Feet From Cliff While Trying to Take Selfie in Palos Verdes Estates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 17-year-old suffered a foot injury after falling from a cliff while trying to pose for a selfie in Palos Verdes Estates Thursday, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

Firefighters responded to the 2000 block of Paseo Del Mar at about 5:40 p.m. to find that the teenager had fallen 200 feet from a cliff, officials said.

It took responders about 30 minutes to hoist the boy up to a helicopter, the department said.

The teenager was then taken to a hospital with a possible foot fracture.

Aerial video from Sky 5 showed firefighters strapping a person onto a stretcher and hiking down from a brushed-covered hillside to a beach, where a helicopter hovered overhead for rescuers to hoist the victim up.

No further details were available.

KTLA's Nancy Fontan contributed to this report.