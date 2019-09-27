2 Arrested After Stealing Work Truck in San Clemente, Using It to Break Into ATM in Mission Viejo

Deputies arrested two men Friday after they allegedly stole a work truck in San Clemente, then used it to break into an ATM machine in Mission Viejo.

Deputies were first notified about 3:40 a.m. that two people had just forced their way into a drive-up ATM in the 26000 block of Crown Valley Parkway, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said in a written statement. A witness conveyed to deputies that the truck had a company logo on the side.

After contacting the company, deputies learned the work truck had just been stolen in San Clemente, officials said. It was also fitted with a tracking device.

“They located the truck in Mission Viejo and attempted to pull the truck over, but the driver instead led deputies on a 20-minute pursuit,” the statement said.

The passenger jumped out of the truck and ran during the chase, but was quickly captured.

The driver continued fleeing until he crashed on the northbound 133 Toll Road at Irvine Boulevard, then ran into a neighborhood before being captured three hours later.

Deputies arrested the men on suspicion of burglary, possession of stolen property and evading police. Their identities were not available Friday.

It was not clear whether the suspects managed to get any money out of the ATM.