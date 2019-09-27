× 2 Officers, Female Driver Hospitalized After Car Crashes Into Patrol Car on 405 Fwy in Fountain Valley: CHP

Two California Highway Patrol officers and a female driver were hurt after a car crashed into a patrol car on the 405 Freeway in Fountain Valley early Friday morning, the agency said.

Officers were working on a street closure in the southbound lanes shortly before 3 a.m. when their vehicle was rear-ended by another car near Bushard Street, according to CHP.

It’s unclear whether the patrol vehicle was stopped at the time of the crash.

The two officers suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and the driver of the car that struck their vehicle was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries, CHP said.

The freeway’s southbound lanes were expected to stay closed until at least 5 a.m.

Video from the scene shows a small, badly damaged white car crashed into the back of a CHP vehicle. The car’s glass was shattered.

No further details were immediately available.