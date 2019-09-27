Skydiver Killed in Crash With Big Rig on NorCal Highway Was 28-Year-Old Woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A skydiver was killed after she hit a big rig trailer and crash-landed on a highway outside an airport near Lodi.

The 28-year-old woman was skydiving with a group of seven people around 2 p.m. Thursday, California Highway Patrol PIO Ruben Jones told CNN.

The group took off from the Lodi Parachute Center. CNN has reached out to the facility for comment.

At least 21 people have died in incidents at the center since 1981, the Sacramento Bee reported. Last year, FBI agents raided the center and confiscated records, receipts and video recordings, the newspaper reported.

On Thursday, conditions were windy, and the woman crashed into the truck during the skydiving group's descent near the Lodi Airport, Jones said.

Then, she hit the right-hand shoulder of the road, the California Highway Patrol said in a Facebook post. The unidentified woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other six people in the group survived, according to CNN affiliate KCRA. The station spoke to Lisa Reyes, who was driving with her father and brother on Highway 99 when the woman crashed.

"The way the person was struggling, just struggling against the wind and their body was just moving really, really fast," she told the station.

The victim has not been identified, and CHP is investigating the incident.