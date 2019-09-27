91-Year-Old Man Beaten With Rock, Robbed While Visiting Wife’s Gravesite in Santa Clara

Police reached out to the public this week for help in tracking down a man who they say who snuck up behind a 91-year-old man, struck him in the head with a rock and robbed him while the elderly victim was visiting his late wife’s gravesite at a Santa Clara cemetery earlier this month.

The “unprovoked and ruthless” attack and robbery took place shortly before 11 a.m., the Santa Clara Police Department said in a written statement.

“A 91-year-old male victim was visiting his widow’s gravesite at the Mission City Memorial Park cemetery, 420 N. Winchester Blvd., when a male suspect struck the victim on the head from behind with a large rock,” according to the statement. “The suspect took property from the victim and fled the scene on foot before getting on a bicycle.”

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police canvassed the area but did not find the attacker.

Police described the robber as a Latino man between 35 and 50 years old, between 5 feet 9 inches and 6 feet tall, of medium build. He had gray hair, which was slicked back, a gray mustache. He wore a white, long-sleeve T-shirt and long black shorts and rode a black mountain bike.

Investigators released a sketch in hopes that someone might recognize the attacker.

Anyone with information, or anyone with surveillance video of the streets surrounding the cemetery on Sept. 14, was urged to contact Santa Clara police detectives at 408-615-4814, or the department’s anonymous tip line at 408-615-4847.