9th-Grader Arrested After 12-Year-Old Suffers Serious Head Injuries in Altercation at O.C. High School: Police

A 14-year-old boy was arrested, and a 12-year-old boy hospitalized after an altercation at Corona del Mar High School, the Newport Beach Police Department said Friday.

The physical confrontation occurred Thursday afternoon between the two students on the school’s campus at 2101 Eastbluff Dr., according to Annette Franco, a spokeswoman for the Newport-Mesa Unified School District.

During the incident, the 12-year-old boy — a middle school student — was pushed backward, said Heather Rangel, who is with the Police Department. He hit his head on the concrete and suffered serious injuries.

A school resource officer as well as paramedics responded to the scene; the younger boy was transported to a hospital in unknown condition, while the older student was taken into custody, according to Franco.

The ninth-grader has been arrested on suspicion of battery with intent to cause great bodily injury, Rangel said.

The district and school administrators are also working to determine disciplinary action against him.

“Our schools respond as quickly as possible to any issues on our campuses,” she wrote in an email to KTLA. “Please trust that we are taking appropriate action.”

Neither student was immediately identified, and the district declined to release further information.

KTLA’s Nancy Fontan contributed to this story.