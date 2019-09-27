BREAKING: Investigators Finish Examining Dive Boat Conception, Find No Cause of Fire That Killed 34 People

9th-Grader Arrested After 12-Year-Old Suffers Serious Head Injuries in Altercation at O.C. High School: Police

Posted 12:34 PM, September 27, 2019, by and , Updated at 12:48PM, September 27, 2019
corona-del-mar

File photo of Corona del Mar High School (Credit: Los Angeles Times)

A 14-year-old boy was arrested, and a 12-year-old boy hospitalized after an altercation at Corona del Mar High School, the Newport Beach Police Department said Friday.

The physical confrontation occurred Thursday afternoon between the two students on the school’s campus at 2101 Eastbluff Dr., according to Annette Franco, a spokeswoman for the Newport-Mesa Unified School District.

During the incident, the 12-year-old boy — a middle school student — was pushed backward, said Heather Rangel, who is with the Police Department. He hit his head on the concrete and suffered serious injuries.

A school resource officer as well as paramedics responded to the scene; the younger boy was transported to a hospital in unknown condition, while the older student was taken into custody, according to Franco.

The ninth-grader has been arrested on suspicion of battery with intent to cause great bodily injury, Rangel said.

The district and school administrators are also working to determine disciplinary action against him.

“Our schools respond as quickly as possible to any issues on our campuses,” she wrote in an email to KTLA. “Please trust that we are taking appropriate action.”

Neither student was immediately identified, and the district declined to release further information.

KTLA’s Nancy Fontan contributed to this story. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.