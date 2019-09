Tamas Christman of Dragonfly Coffee Roasters joined KTLA 5 Live to talk about trends and tastings for National Coffee Day.

Christman explains why he likes Blue Bottle cold brew above all others, and discusses the trend of hemp oil, otherwise known as CBD, coffee.

He will be at Carrera Cafe on 8251 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles for coffee sampling on Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This segment aired September 27, 2019 on KTLA 5 Live.