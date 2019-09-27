Celebrating National Coffee Day With Philz Coffee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

National Coffee Day is on Sunday, September 27 but we celebrated early. Store Leader of Philz Hollywood Gina Glenbowski joined us live to tell us all about Philz and Why they celebrate National Coffee Day every day. What sets Philz apart from any other coffeeshop is that they specialize solely in handcrafted pour over coffee, made one cup at a time and personalized behind the bar to the customer's liking. For more information, you can go to their website or follow them on social media.