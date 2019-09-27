Father Confronts Man Stalking His 12-Year-Old Daughter in San Juan Capistrano: Sheriff

Posted 5:43 PM, September 27, 2019

A man accused of stalking a 12-year-old girl in a San Juan Capistrano convenience store was confronted by the child’s father before being arrested Thursday.

Brandon Foust, 24, followed the girl into a store located in the 32000 block of Camino Capistrano around 8 p.m. and stalked her as she walked through the aisles, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

He allegedly kept following the victim as she left the store and ran to her father, who was waiting inside his vehicle outside. Authorities said Foust tried to flee after he was confronted by the father.

But several store customers and employees noticed the 24-year-old’s “suspicious behavior,” authorities said, and detained  him before deputies arrived to the scene.

Foust was booked into Orange County Jail on suspicion of stalking. No other details have been released.

