Fireighters Rescue Small Dog That Fell 30 Feet Into Abandoned Septic Tank in Malibu

Posted 5:54 PM, September 27, 2019, by , Updated at 06:15PM, September 27, 2019

A dog was safe, although smelly, after firefighters spent more than three hours working to rescue the animal after it fell about 30 feet down into an abandoned septic tank near Point Dume in Malibu on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

Firefighters worked for three hours to free a dog that fell 30 feet down into an abandoned septic tank in Malibu on Sept. 27, 2019. (Credit: Los Angeles County Fire Department)

The mishap was first reported just before 1 p.m., when the pup apparently slipped into the old septic tank along the 6700 block of Dume Drive, Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Ed Pickett said.

Firefighters, including an Urban Search & Rescue Team, responded to the scene.

They managed to free the dog from the pit about 4:20 p.m., Pickett said.

Officials took the dog to a veterinarian to be examined, but it appeared to be OK, he said.

It was not clear whether the dog’s owner was at the scene.

 

 

 

 

 

