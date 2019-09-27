BREAKING: Investigators Finish Examining Dive Boat Conception, Find No Cause of Fire That Killed 34 People

LAPD Releases Video of Hate Crime Suspect Spray-Painting Swastikas in San Pedro Area

The Los Angeles Police Department released video Friday in their search for a vandal who authorities say spray-painted swastikas on homes and businesses in the San Pedro area.

On Sept. 1, the person drove into an alley west of Pacific Avenue between 20th and 17th streets, got out of the driver’s side and began spray-painting the walls of buildings near the 2000 block of Pacific Avenue, according to police. The vandal has been described by police as a hate crime suspect.

This still from video released by LAPD on Sept. 27, 2019, shows a person spray-painting swastikas on buildings in the San Pedro area on Sept. 1, according to police.

A grainy, 33-second black and white clip released by LAPD shows a person dressed in a light-colored long sleeve shirt and light-colored pants appearing to scrawl something onto a wall.

Authorities said at least eight locations were vandalized by the time the person fled the scene in a light-colored four-door sedan.

Police described the vandal as a male or female who stands between 6 feet to 6 feet 2 inches tall and was wearing a sheer stocking to hide his or her face at the time of the crime.

No other details have been released.

