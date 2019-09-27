Long Beach Police Seek Other Victims After Man Charged With Lewd Acts in Public

A 38-year-old man in Long Beach has been arrested and charged with three counts of lewd conduct in connection with three incidents that happened in broad daylight, police said Friday.

During the first instance, on Wednesday, Juan Manuel Ortiz was allegedly “committing a lewd act while standing in a public area” near Third Street and Coronado Avenue, according to police. Officers responded to the scene for a report of indecent exposure at 11:25 a.m after a woman called police.

Just 20 minutes later, officers responded to what police have described as a similar incident in an alley behind a home near the same intersection. The third incident was reported around 7:30 a.m. Thursday near Fourth Street and Dawson Avenue.

Ortiz was arrested several hours later near Redondo Avenue and East Broadway around 6 p.m., according to police.

On Friday, police announced charges were filed by prosecutors and urged for any other possible victims to come forward.

Police have not released further details about the crimes. But all apparently occurred in public during the daytime.

Authorities said Ortiz was initially taken into custody on suspicion of public intoxication and held at Long Beach City Jail on $250 bail. But police said he has since been charged with lewd conduct and is being held on $50,000 bail.

Anyone who may have witnessed or who may have information regarding any of the incidents is asked to call Long Beach Police Department Sex Crimes Detective Darlene Wigmore at 562-570-7368 or police at 562-435-6711.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can submit tips to L.A. Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-8477 or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.