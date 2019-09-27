× Man Allegedly Seen in Video Attacking Real Estate Agent in Encino Charged With Assaulting 5 Women

A man who was allegedly caught on video attacking a real estate agent during an open house in Encino has been charged in connection with assaulting or groping five women, officials announced Friday.

Alen Karaboghosian, 45, faces one count of assault with intent to commit rape and four misdemeanor counts of sexual battery, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The defendant was arrested Wednesday, days after a caught-on-camera incident showed a man attacking a real estate agent who showed him a house listed for sale.

The video shows the man pushing the victim to the ground in an attempt to sexually assault her, officials said.

Karaboghosian is also accused of groping another real estate agent during an open house and three other women on public streets.

Karaboghosian is scheduled to be arraigned Friday and faces a maximum sentence of eight years in state prison if convicted as charged.

The prosecutor in the case is recommending that bail be set at $180,000.