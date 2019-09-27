BREAKING: Investigators Finish Examining Dive Boat Conception, Find No Cause of Fire That Killed 34 People

Man Allegedly Struck Pregnant Ex-Girlfriend With Vehicle in San Gabriel Valley Hit-and-Run

September 27, 2019
The 12500 block of Pellissier Road in Avocado Heights appears in an image from Google Maps.

Authorities were searching Friday for a man accused of hitting his pregnant ex-girlfriend with a vehicle and fleeing the scene in the San Gabriel Valley community of Avocado Heights, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The suspect, Victor Robles, allegedly struck the three months pregnant victim shortly before 9:30 a.m. in the 12500 block of Pellissier Road, authorities said. He remained at large in the hours following.

Medics transported her to a nearby hospital, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

No further details about her condition have been released.

KTLA’s Nancy Fontan contributed to this report.  

