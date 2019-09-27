× Man Arrested After Fatal Police Shooting Charged in Long Beach Robbery Series

The associate of an 18-year-old man fatally shot by Long Beach police last week while allegedly trying to rob a 7-Eleven has been charged in several other area robberies, police said Friday.

Devontae Moore, 22, of Long Beach, was charged with six counts of robbery and one count each of attempted robbery, attempted burglary and assault with a deadly weapon, Long Beach police said in a news release.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to all counts at his arraignment Tuesday, court records show.

Moore and the man killed by police, Jordan Michael Griffin of Long Beach, were both traveling in a Nissan Altima that authorities were surveilling after it was tied to a string of robberies.

When the car pulled up to the 7-Eleven at 5103 Pacific Coast Highway around 11:30 p.m. Sept. 19, Griffin got out and went into the convenience store while Moore stayed in the car, officials said.

Detectives followed Griffin into the store, where they saw him brandishing what was later determined to be a BB gun. Police say Griffin failed to comply with orders to drop the weapon, and they shot him out of “(fear) for the individuals inside the business.”

However, a man inside the 7-Eleven at the time was struck by a ricochet from an officer’s firearm and sustained minor injuries in his upper torso, officials said.

Griffin was pronounced dead at the scene, while Moore was subsequently found inside the parked vehicle and arrested.

Upon later searching the Altima, police say they found items linking both men to the robbery series.

Investigators say Moore is accused in five robberies and one robbery attempt in Long Beach, as well as a few other incidents outside city limits. The cases in Long Beach occurred:

• Sept. 15 at about 9:55 p.m. in the 3300 block of Orange Avenue

• Sept. 15 at about 10 p.m. in the 3400 block of Long Beach Boulevard

• Sept. 15 at about 10:10 p.m. in the 4200 block of Long Beach Boulevard

• Sept. 15 at about 10:20 p.m. in the 5000 block of Long Beach Boulevard

• Sept. 16 at about 11 p.m. in the 4800 block of Bellflower Boulevard

• Sept. 17 at about 10 p.m. in the 200 block of West Willow Avenue

Inmate records show he was being held on $450,000 bail and scheduled to appear in court Oct. 2 for a pre-hearing conference.