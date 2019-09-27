× Man Fatally Struck by Car in Malibu, Pacific Coast Highway Closed for Investigation

A man died after being struck by a vehicle along Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu on Friday evening, prompting authorities to shut down traffic on the road as they conducted an investigation, officials said.

The collision was reported about 7:20 p.m. on Pacific Coast Highway near Rambla Pacifico Street, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Anna Carrillo said.

Paramedics pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene, she said. The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation.

The California Highway Patrol issued a Sig Alert for both directions of travel on Pacific Coast Highway as the investigation continued Friday night. It was not clear how long the road closured would remain in place.

KTLA’s Jose Duran contributed to this report.

SIGALERT IN MALIBU. NB AND SB PACIFIC COAST HWY IS BLOCKED NORTH OF LAS FLORES CANYON RD. FOR AN UNKNOWN DURATION DUE TO A TRAFFIC COLLISION. — REF LOST HILLS SHERIFF — CHP PIO – LA County (@CHPsouthern) September 28, 2019