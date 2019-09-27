Man Found With Gunshot Wounds in Inglewood Backyard Dies

A man died after being found with gunshot wounds in an Inglewood backyard early Friday, police said.

Inglewood police officers responded to a shooting call about 1:55 a.m. near the intersection of Manchester Boulevard and Ash Avenue.

The officers looked around and eventually found the man lying on the ground in the backyard of a home in the 100 block of South Ash Avenue.

The victim was suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital by Los Angeles County firefighters and was pronounced dead.

The victim has not been identified and the motive behind the shooting is unknown.

Police did not provide any details about a possible shooter or shooters.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Inglewood police at 888-412-7463.