Man Killed in Possible Street Racing Crash in South L.A.

Surveillance video from a home in the Gramercy Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles shows a speeding silver Mazda violently slamming into a parked van early Friday morning.

As the car crashes, forcefully pushing the van forward, another dark-colored vehicle quickly drives past the collision.

Authorities said the 29-year-old man driving the Mazda appears to have lost control, swerved onto on-coming traffic and crashed shortly after midnight on Western Avenue near 93rd Street.

The driver became trapped in the vehicle and was severely injured, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Firefighters freed the driver from the mangled car and transported him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Police are looking for the driver of a black four-door sedan seen in the surveillance video as detectives work to determine whether the crash was a result of street racing, LAPD told KTLA.

Police did not identify the man killed in the crash, and no further details were immediately available.