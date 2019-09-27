× Man Sentenced to Life in Prison Brutally Killing La Verne-Area Couple Over Cell Phone

A man who murdered a couple at their hillside home near La Verne for the woman’s cell phone was sentenced to life in state prison Friday, authorities said.

Luke Fabela, described by prosecutors as a 27-year-old transient, received a life sentence without the possibility of parole for the 2014 killing authorities once described as a “blitz attack.”

He violently beat and stabbed Shirley Isom, 75, and Armie “Troy” Isom, 89, leaving their bodies near the front door of their home along Roughrider Drive the day after Christmas in 2014. They died of blunt force trauma.

Authorities later said he targeted them to steal Shirley’s cell phone, which was the only item missing from their home located in an affluent community between La Verne and Claremont. He was linked to the scene through DNA evidence.

Jurors found him guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of first-degree residential burglary in May, convicting him of special allegations of multiple murders and murder committed during the commission of a burglary.