Off-Duty LAPD Officer Was 20 Feet From Victims When He Opened Fire at Corona Costco: Police

Posted 8:15 AM, September 27, 2019, by , Updated at 08:55AM, September 27, 2019
Authorities investigate the scene of a shooting that left one man dead and two people wounded at a Costco store in Corona on June 14, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

The off-duty Los Angeles police officer who fatally shot an emotionally disabled man and wounded his parents at a Corona Costco was about 20 feet from the victims when he opened fire, police said.

The new details come two days after the Riverside district attorney announced the officer would not be charged in the deadly shooting.

Kenneth French, 32, was killed June 14 in a food-tasting line inside the warehouse store by Officer Salvador Sanchez. His parents, Russell and Paola French, were wounded in the gunfire. Sanchez’s attorneys said French knocked the officer to the ground for no reason, and Sanchez, who was holding his toddler, had no choice but to respond with lethal force.

Sanchez fired 10 times, prosecutors said. Corona police officials said he was “seated” when he opened fire.

