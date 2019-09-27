× Porter Ranch Man Accused of Running Large-Scale Drug Sales, Manufacturing Operation

Ventura County sheriff’s investigators arrested a Porter Ranch man Thursday on suspicion of selling and manufacturing a variety of drugs in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, authorities said.

Gerald Martin Madamba, 35, was booked on suspicion of a series of drug-related offenses following his arrest about 3:30 p.m., Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Eduardo Malagon said in a written statement.

Thursday’s bust was the culmination of an investigation that began in August, when detectives learned of Madamba’s alleged involvement in the illegal drug trade in Ventura County, the sergeant said.

Investigators obtained warrants to search Madamba’s home in the 11000 block of Ravenna Lane in Porter Ranch, as well as two businesses he operated in Chatsworth and Northridge.

Deputies made their move after spotting Madamba driving in L.A. County. They pulled him over and discovered a small amount of cocaine in his car, along with about $19,000 in cash, Malagon said.

At Madamba’s home and at one of his businesses, located in the 9600 block of Owensmouth Avenue in Chatsworth, deputes found a massive stockpile of drugs, including more than 3-and-a-half pounds of methampetamine, drug ingredients and drug-manufacturing equipment.

“In all, detectives seized 1,187 grams of methamphetamine, 158 grams of MDMA, 36 grams of cocaine, over 2,500 illegally manufactured pills, over $100,000 in cash and a pill pressing machine,” according to Malagon.

“Additionally, detectives seized over 44 pounds of powder, which included amphetamine powder and precursor powders used in the manufacturing and pressing of pills,” he said.

Madamba’s profession was listed in county booking records as “audio engineer.”

Bail for Madamba was set at $750,000 pending his initial court appearance, scheduled Monday in Ventura County Superior Court, records show.