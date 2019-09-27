Rich on Tech: Amazon Unveils a Plethora of Alexa Gadgets

Amazon announces details on no less than a dozen Alexa enabled gadgets; Ring makes its cheapest security camera yet; Ways to make your web browsing more private; details on Rich’s new book with iPhone tips for iOS 13; Google Play has a new games subscription for $5 a month. Listeners ask about switching from Pixel to Samsung, whether the app Mobilio is safe, ideas for lightweight iPhone battery cases and the best GPS watch for kids with autism.

