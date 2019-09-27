Rich on Tech: Amazon Unveils a Plethora of Alexa Gadgets

Posted 7:25 AM, September 27, 2019, by

Amazon announces details on no less than a dozen Alexa enabled gadgets; Ring makes its cheapest security camera yet; Ways to make your web browsing more private; details on Rich’s new book with iPhone tips for iOS 13; Google Play has a new games subscription for $5 a month. Listeners ask about switching from Pixel to Samsung, whether the app Mobilio is safe, ideas for lightweight iPhone battery cases and the best GPS watch for kids with autism.

Mentioned:

Amazon announces new Alexa enabled gadgets

4 Ways to Make Web Browsing More Private

Subscribe to “Rich On Tech”: via iTunes | RSS

Rich on Twitter
Producer Meghan on Twitter
Rich on Tech Facebook Page
Rich’s Instagram

Email the show here; use the subject line “Podcast Question”
About the Podcast: “Rich On Tech

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.