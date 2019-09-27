× Santa Anita Opens Fall Racing Schedule Under Intense Scrutiny After 30 Horse Deaths Last Season

Horse racing, seemingly at another crossroads every month, gets ready for the most important meeting of the year when Santa Anita opens its fall racing schedule Friday under intense scrutiny. It’s only a 23-day meeting, but it finishes Nov. 1-2 with more than $30 million in purses in the Breeders’ Cup.

“My mind-set is to get through this meet and make it the best meet we’ve ever had,” said Aidan Butler, the newly installed acting executive director of California racing for the Stronach Group, owners of Santa Anita and other tracks in the state and across the nation. “It’s pretty important not just to Santa Anita but the whole industry. So, no pressure there at all.”

Santa Anita is battling public perception issues as much as anything. The death of 30 horses during its winter/spring meeting brought national attention to the sport and calls from legislators to animal rights activists to shut down Santa Anita. It led to reforms in safety protocols and medication.

Southern California is currently on an unprecedented run of racing safety. There hasn’t been a racing fatality since June 9 when Truffalino died during a turf race at Santa Anita. Two short Los Alamitos thoroughbred meetings and the signature summer meeting at Del Mar have gone without a racing death.

