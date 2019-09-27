Timeline of Key Events, Contacts Between Trump Team and Ukrainian Officials

President Donald Trump’s acknowledgment that he discussed former Vice President Joe Biden in a July call with Ukraine’s president has intensified scrutiny on his interactions and decisions on Ukraine.

The growing controversy stems from a whistleblower complaint that deals, at least in part, with a phone call Trump had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on July 25. A transcript of the conversation released by the White House shows Trump repeatedly pushed Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

There is no evidence of wrongdoing by either Joe or Hunter Biden.

Even before the whistleblower complaint was made available to lawmakers, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday declared Trump had betrayed his oath of office and announced she was opening a formal impeachment inquiry into the President.

Below is a timeline of recent key events and stories surrounding Trump, Ukraine and the intelligence whistleblower.

Key events

December 2018: A Ukrainian court upholds a complaint by Member of Parliament Boryslav Rozenblat, who alleged that Head of the National Anticorruption Bureau of Ukraine Artem Sytnyk and Member of Parliament Serhiy Leshchenko had interfered in the 2016 US presidential election, according to the whistleblower complaint.

April 21: Trump and Zelensky share “a brief congratulatory call” after Zelensky is elected president of Ukraine, the whistleblower complaint says.

April 29 (on or about): Whistleblower learns that US ambassador Marie Yovanovitch had been recalled to Washington and that associates of Giuliani were trying to contact the incoming Zelensky team.

May : Giuliani flirts with going to Ukraine — then says he isn’t going to go after criticism.

June 21: Giuliani tweets that Zelensky was “still silent on investigation of Ukrainian interference” in the 2016 US presidential election.

: Special counsel Robert Mueller testifies to Congress. July 25: Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky talk by phone. In September it is reported that Trump pressed Zelensky to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s son on the call and Trump later acknowledged Joe Biden was discussed. “We had a great conversation. The conversation I had was largely congratulatory, was largely corruption — all of the corruption taking place, was largely the fact that we don’t want our people like Vice President Biden and his son (adding to the corruption),” Trump told reporters on Sunday. In a readout of the call, the Ukraine government referenced discussion of investigating corruption, but the White House version makes no mention — saying only that Trump was congratulating Zelensky on his recent election.

July 26: US Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker, accompanied by US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, met with Zelensky and other “Ukrainian political figures” in Kyiv, according to the whistleblower complaint. Volker and Sondland reportedly advised the Ukrainian leadership on how to “navigate” Trump’s demands of Zelensky.

September 23: Trump tells reporters at the UN that his conversations with Ukraine’s leaders were without fault and said he wanted the world to see what he said.

The Washington Post reports that Trump asked his acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney to put a hold on millions in military aid to Ukraine roughly one week before a call with the Zelensky. September 24: Trump tweets the White House will release a transcript of his call with Zelensky.

The White House releases their transcript of Trump’s call with Zelensky. September 25: Trump meets with Ukraine President Zelensky at the United Nations General Assembly.

Whistleblower tentatively agrees to meet with congressional lawmakers. September 25: List of House Democrats in support of opening an impeachment inquiry tops 200.

September 26: The acting DNI briefs the House Intelligence Committee.