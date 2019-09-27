× Trump Calls for SoCal Rep. Adam Schiff, Intelligence Chair, to Resign Over Characterization of Ukraine Phone Call

President Trump called for the resignation of Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) on Friday after the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee paraphrased a White House memo describing a phone call at the center of House Democrats’ formal impeachment inquiry into the president.

Schiff led a contentious three-hour committee hearing Thursday morning in which lawmakers questioned Joseph Maguire, the acting director of national intelligence, about a whistleblower complaint alleging that Trump withheld aid to Ukraine while pressuring that country’s president to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, one of Trump’s leading Democratic rivals in the 2020 election.

At the hearing, Schiff’s opening statement discussed constitutional obligations and comparisons between Trump and mafia bosses. In what he later described as “at least in part, parody,” he also paraphrased the memo released by the White House — which Trump tweeted Friday was “a version of my conversation with the President of Ukraine that doesn’t exist.”

“This is the essence of what the president communicates,” Schiff said at the hearing: “We’ve been very good to your country. Very good. No other country has done as much as we have. But you know what, I don’t see much reciprocity here.”

…sound horrible, and me sound guilty. HE WAS DESPERATE AND HE GOT CAUGHT. Adam Schiff therefore lied to Congress and attempted to defraud the American Public. He has been doing this for two years. I am calling for him to immediately resign from Congress based on this fraud! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2019