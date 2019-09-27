× Weekend Closures on Westbound 60 Freeway Start Friday From Ontario to Riverside

Heads-up, weekend road warriors: Closures on the westbound 60 Freeway start Friday night and will last through mid-November.

No westbound traffic will be allowed on the 60 from Ontario to Riverside between the 15 Freeway and the 60/91/215 junction for seven weekends, according to the California Department of Transportation. Lanes will be closed from 10 p.m. Fridays to 5 a.m. Mondays. Road work will not be done Veterans Day weekend, Nov. 8-11.

Three bridges in Chino also are being replaced over the next several months as part of the so-called 60 Swarm projects. Replacements will occur at Pipeline, Benson and Monte Vista avenues.

The repairs are part of a $134-million project to replace 18 miles of deteriorating pavement and stripe lanes from Ontario to Riverside. The work includes $16.9 million in funding from SB 1 and the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.