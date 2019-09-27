WeHo Man Named Sexy Vegan Denies Sexually Assaulting Dog

A 37-year-old West Hollywood man legally named Sexy Vegan appeared in court Friday and denied an allegation of sexually assaulting his pet pit bull and posting an image of the act on social media earlier this month, authorities said.

Vegan, also known as Hansel Bartolo III, pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of sexual assault on an animal and posting obscene matter, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Officials said in a written statement.

The charges stem from a video prosecutors said was posted to a social media account by Vegan on Sept. 5, “allegedly depicting inappropriate behavior with a pit bull,” according to the statement.

Vegan was ordered back to Los Angeles County Superior Court for a hearing on Oct. 10.

He was arrested Thursday by deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Santa Clarita Station, booking records show. Bail was set at $35,000.

If convicted as charged, he faces a maximum sentence of a year in county jail.

Vegan described himself as a presidential candidate in the 2020 election and has twice appeared on the Dr. Phil show., where family members lamented his unusual behavior, including a penchant to dance publicly in little clothing and carry a full-length mirror everywhere he goes, and multiple arrests.