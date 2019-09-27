When Will Home Prices Drop in Southern California?

Potential buyers are always wondering when prices will drop across Southern California. But will it ever actually happen? We posed that question to Trulia’s Chief Economist Issi Romem. We also asked him why it’s so expensive to buy property in the LA area.

