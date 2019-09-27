× Woman Detained After Suspected DUI Crash Involving Motorcycle Officer in Downtown L.A.

A woman was being investigated for possible drunken driving after her SUV collided with a motorcycle officer in downtown Los Angeles Friday night, officials said.

The officer was on routine patrol when the crash occurred shortly before 8 p.m. near the corner of 14th and San Pedro streets in the Fashion District, according to L.A. Police Sgt. Jesse Garcia.

Aerial video of the scene showed a black BMW SUV with damage to its front driver’s side. Part of the officer’s motorcycle appeared to be lodged underneath, though most of the bike’s body had been pulled to the side of the road.

BREAKING: Crews are responding after a report of an LAPD motor officer down in downtown L.A. pic.twitter.com/bLMjmlxnKn — KTLA (@KTLA) September 28, 2019

An ambulance left scene escorted by motor officers. LAPD Officer Drake Madison said the officer’s injuries were not life-threatening.

The driver remained at the scene, and officers were seen conducting extensive field sobriety tests on her before she was detained.

“We believe there’s possibly some alcohol involved and some form of impairment,” Garcia said. “It’s still currently under investigation.”

Police did not immediately release the woman’s name.

Officials are still working to determine what caused the collision. Several witnesses were being interviewed Friday night, Garcia said.

No further details were available.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this report.