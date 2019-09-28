18-Year-Old Man Killed in Shooting Outside Rose Bowl Remembered, Mourned

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Loved ones gathered in Lynwood Saturday to celebrate the life and mourn the death of an 18-year-old Los Angeles man who was shot to death outside the Rose Bowl in Pasadena earlier this month.

Kamryn Stone died shortly after the shooting, which took place about 11:20 p.m. on Sept 14 in a parking lot outside the stadium, according to the Pasadena Police Department. A 51-year-old man was also wounded in the shooting but survived. The killer remained at large.

Mourners packed the Greater Emmanuel Temple Church in Lynwood to pay their respects to Stone, who was described as a college student and a budding entrepreneur.

"His memory will last forever in our hearts because he was greatly loved," mother Kristie Stone said. "I love you. You're always going to be with me."

"I lost my baby on by birthday," she said. "Every year I'm going to celebrate. I'm going to celebrate like I never celebrated before, because I'm celebrating his life," the mother said.

Kamryn Stone's father, Barry Stone, said faith and community support have been vital in the difficult days since his son's death.

"We're strong believers in God and we believe in the power of prayer, and we've been feeling all the prayers coming out to us," he said. "That's what's been helping us, comforting us in these two weeks."

In addition to his parents, the young victim is survived by a sister.

Kamryn had recently started a job working with a cleaning company at the Rose Bowl when he was killed, family said. The shooting took place hours after a football game between UCLA and the University of Oklahoma ended.

Family members said they believed Kamryn Stone was trying to break up a fight when he was shot.

Investigators have provided no suspect description or motive in the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the Pasadena Police Department at 626-744-4241. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.