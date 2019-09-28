Aerial Video Shows One of the Few Border Walls in Texas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

While Texas does have some pedestrian fencing along its border with Mexico, the majority of the state has no barrier.

Border walls are most common in Texas’ western-most point – El Paso – and in the southern-most region, Brownsville.

According to mapping from RevealNews.org and the Center for Investigating Reporting, there appear to be other spots with pedestrian fences near ports of entry in populated border towns.

In the clip above, you’ll see drone video of some of the pedestrian fencing in El Paso.

